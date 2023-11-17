Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Linda Shaughnessy as Chair, Dimitra “Jamie” Kay Bennett, and Jose Vicente to the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County.

 

Linda Shaughnessy

Shaughnessy is retired and previously served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. She is the Chair of the Diocese of Orlando Pension Committee and was previously appointed as Chair of the Orange County Health Facilities Authority. Shaughnessy earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Loyola University.

 

Dimitra “Jamie” Kay Bennett

Bennett is the Planning and Entitlements Manager for WMG Development, LLC. She was previously appointed by the city to the Maitland Planning and Zoning Commission. Bennett earned her bachelor’s degree in urban studies and her master’s degree in urban and regional planning from Florida State University.

 

Jose Vicente

Vicente is the Owner of Thin Blue Lines. He is a former Detective for the Orlando Police Department and the former Treasurer and current member of the Orlando Police Benevolent Association. Vicente earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida.

 

###

