Ksi Lisims Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) project in Prince Rupert Unapproved On Lax Kw’alaams Traditional Territory

PRINCE RUPERT, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Garry Reece on behalf of the Lax Kw’alaams First Nation wishes to make a public statement regarding the Ksi Lisims LNG project (the “Project”), a proposed initiative on Pearse Island within Lax Kw’alaams’ traditional territory.



Mayor Garry Reece wishes to emphasize that the neither the Lax Kw’alaams Council nor the Nine Allied Tribes of Lax Kw’alaams have approved or consented to the Project, and therefore it cannot proceed on Lax Kw’alaams’ traditional territory.

Following a public information event led by the Nisga’a Nation on November 8, 2023, and the examination of notes prepared for the update on the Project, Lax Kw’alaams remains steadfast in our opposition to the Project proceeding within our traditional territory. We wish to reiterate our position that all projects within our traditional territory require our explicit consent before advancing, and as of this date, we have not granted consent to the Nisga'a Nation, Rockies LNG Partners nor Western LNG for the Project to proceed.

Our commitment to preserving the cultural and environmental integrity of our traditional territory is unwavering. We hold the belief that any development or initiative within our traditional territory must align with our values and respect our heritage. We emphasize the importance of collaborative decision-making and meaningful engagement in matters that impact our community.

We appreciate the public's understanding and support as we navigate this issue and strive to protect the interests and values of the Nine Allied Tribes of Lax Kw’alaams.

Mayor Garry Reece

Lax Kw’alaams

Alyn Edwards

Peak Communicators

