Exceptional Honor for Co-Owner of Bottle Breacher, Mike Wall, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Mike Wall, Co-Owner of Bottle Breacher, as he was personally presented the 354 Fighter Squadron Operation Group Guidon during ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Mike Wall receives the 354 Fighter Squadron Operation Group Guidon.TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bottle Breacher, purveyors of bad-to-the-bone bottle openers, is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievement of Mike Wall, Co-Owner of Bottle Breacher, as he was personally presented the 354 Fighter Squadron Operation Group Guidon during a Change of Command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base (DMAFB) in Tucson. What makes this story truly special is that he was joined by his 8-year-old son, Cade Wall, during this momentous event, and Cade was the one capturing the moment through photos.
Imagine the scene: Mike Wall, the Co-Owner of Bottle Breacher, receiving the Guidon with his young son, Cade, capturing the moment. It’s more than a flag; it’s a symbol of honor, dedication, and a unique family bond that embodies the unbreakable connection between civilians and the United States Air Force.
Mike Wall’s journey from a recognized business leader to an Honorary Commander at DMAFB is remarkable. As the co-owner of Bottle Breacher, a company deeply connected to the military community, he exemplifies unwavering support for our troops.
This story goes beyond an honorary title; it’s about bridging the gap between the civilian and military communities, fostering mutual understanding and respect. It celebrates the strong ties between civilian leaders like Mike Wall and the USAF.
The Honorary Commander program is a U.S. Air Force-wide initiative aimed at increasing public awareness of the Department of Defense and the USAF. Mike Wall’s appointment reflects his shared commitment to strengthening the connection between the civilian community and the military.
But the story doesn’t end there. Bottle Breacher is more than a business; it’s a symbol of strength and patriotism. They craft one-of-a-kind, handcrafted bottle openers meticulously made from genuine, previously-fired military-grade ammunition. Beyond their unique products, Bottle Breacher remains steadfast in its mission to not only employ veterans but also support them and first responders through a range of charitable endeavors. They have proudly donated to over 250 nonprofits, all aimed at supporting veterans and first responders.
Mike Wall’s involvement in the Honorary Commander program underscores his unwavering support for the military and his passion for fostering collaboration between the civilian and military sectors. As an Honorary Commander, Mike Wall will actively participate in DMAFB events and initiatives, building strong relationships with military personnel and enhancing public awareness of the vital role played by the base in national defense.
About the Company:
Bottle Breacher is here to breach the barrier between military and civilian life through a growing workforce of veterans and patriots who have the will and patience to try and understand and accept one another’s perspectives. The Bottle Breacher team believes that success can only be achieved by focusing and committing oneself to personal and professional growth, whether at home, at work, or in the community. All of their bullet bottle openers are once-fired, decommissioned rounds of ammunition. Whether used in training or on the battlefield, each round tells an important story about the cost of freedom. Bottle openers are reloaded, cut for the opener, tumbled, hand-picked to have very minimal defects, prepped and cleaned for powder coating, powder coated to provide a smooth finish, laser engraved for that personal touch, repolished and inspected for quality control, and finally packaged and shipped to deliver a high quality, one-of-a-kind bottle opener. Don’t just open a bottle—breach it.
