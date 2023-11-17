Asia International Exchange Launches Listings of Two Innovative Tokens: Rahnu Token and Cash Waqf Token.

ALAN MERDEKA,LABUAN, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia International Exchange (AIX) has emerged as a centralized cryptocurrency exchange in the world of digital assets, with the launch of two innovative tokens: Rahnu Token and Cash Waqf Token.



To diversify its listings and expand its services in the realm of digital assets, AIX introduces listings of two innovative tokens, Rahnu Token and Cash Waqf Token. AIX is poised to introduce these tokens to the trading community, marking a pivotal moment in the rapidly evolving landscape of financial technology. These tokens are set to redefine the traditional understanding of financial instruments, introducing novel concepts that align with AIX's vision for an inclusive and diverse marketplace.

The Rahnu token, based on a Shariah-compliant model, represents an innovative step towards asset-backed digital securities, providing investors with an opportunity to engage in ethical and sustainable financial practices. The securitization or tokenization of Ar Rahnu business, a form of Islamic pawnbroking, is an innovative means to apply Islamic finance principles in the digital economy. The gold as collateral, evaluated for its value, allows the disbursement of funds, maintaining adherence to Islamic principles. This structured process represents fractional ownership of the underlying assets, potentially forming a pool of assets eligible for trading or utilization as collateral in a Shariah-compliant manner.



Additionally, the Cash Waqf token reflects AIX's commitment to fostering socially responsible investment opportunities aligned with Islamic finance principles. Furthermore, the Cash Waqf token will accelerate economic & social development and social solidarity with the rightful beneficiaries amongst WOMEN in this region and potentially the global market.

Besides the token listings, in a testament to its commitment to stability and value, this initiative offers investors exposure to assets backed by physical gold, providing a bridge between the traditional financial market and the emerging digital asset landscape.



"We are thrilled to unveil these innovative listings and the launch of digital assets trading on our platform, AIX is dedicated to providing a secure and diverse ecosystem for both seasoned and emerging investors, promoting the convergence of traditional and digital finance. We believe that these offerings reflect our commitment to pioneering secure and ethical investment solutions", said AIX.



AIX allows investors, traders, and blockchain enthusiasts to explore the diverse opportunities available on its platform. The exchange anticipates these new listings and the launch of digital assets trading to be the cornerstone of a dynamic and successful journey into the future of finance.



About the Company - Asia International Exchange (AIX):



Asia International Exchange (AIX) is a leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange that provides innovative and secure trading solutions for digital assets. Committed to fostering a diverse and compliant marketplace, AIX aims to bridge traditional and digital finance through cutting-edge listings and a user-friendly trading experience.



