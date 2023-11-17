15 More Creative Saskatchewan Productions Expected to Generate $14.6 Million in Economic Impact

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 17, 2023

Today, Creative Saskatchewan and the Government of Saskatchewan showcased 15 more trailers from the 34 productions funded over the past two years by the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant Program during a screening event at the Roxy Magic Lantern Theatre in Saskatoon.

"Our investment into Saskatchewan's film sector is resulting in the high-quality digital content that consumers are looking for worldwide," Saskatoon-Churchill Wildwood MLA Lisa Lambert said on behalf of Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross. "We're so proud of our local producers. The return on investment for the province is resulting in approximately $14.6 million of positive economic impacts, not to mention the engaging and well-paying careers that the sector is creating."

Approximately 70 new full-time employment positions arose from these productions.

The featured productions boast a variety of content, from animation, to docuseries, feature films and sitcoms. Four of the shows in today's screening are either Indigenous-led or focused on Indigenous topics.

Ryan Moccasin is one of the producers on the show The Feather News and was included in today's show reel. For Moccasin, film provides an avenue to tell the rich stories of Saskatchewan's heritage and illuminate the path for local indigenous talent.

"Each investment in the film sector is a commitment to cultural storytelling and economic growth, nurturing a vibrant community where the arts and opportunity flourish in unison," Moccasin said. "We are crafting a future where the industry not only thrives but also serves as a beacon for inclusivity and diversity in entertainment."

"It fills us with so much pride to show Saskatchewan's capabilities to the world," Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "Stay tuned for even more activity coming down the pipeline with even bigger impacts. The future of film in Saskatchewan is very bright."

Creative Saskatchewan invested a total of $3 million into the productions that were featured at the Roxy theatre. For every $1 invested, the economy received a boost of $4.93.

The productions featured included Blind Trust: A Guide Dog's Journey, Bending Light, Our Big Punjabi Family, Paramedics: Emergency Response Season 7, Staying Wild Season 1, Summer at Charlotte's, Honouring the Buffalo, Echoed Words, Stories of the North Season 1, Titus Puppets Vengeance, The Feather News, Canada Remembers Our Heroes Season 2, Blind Adventures with Ron Walsh and Friends Season 2, The Other Side Season 9, and Searchers Season 1.

