AB656 in Asm: Senator Roys withdrawn as a cosponsor - 2023-11-17

WISCONSIN, November 17 - An Act to amend 30.69 (3) (d); and to create 30.01 (1ag), 30.01 (1ah), 30.50 (13r), 30.50 (13v) and 30.69 (3) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation of wakesurfing and wakeboarding.
Status: A - Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.