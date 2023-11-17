DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2023-54

FORMER KAUAʻI POLICE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEE CONVICTED, GIVEN JAIL SENTENCE FOR FELONY THEFT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 17, 2023

HONOLULU – Former Kauaʻi Police Department employee Mikalynn Hiranaka has been sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Randal Valenciano to 60 days in jail and four years of probation following her guilty plea to one count of Theft in the First Degree. In addition, Hiranaka repaid the State of Hawaiʻi $75,633.25 in restitution. The sentence was handed down on November 2, 2023.

From 2017 through 2019, while employed as a clerk in the Kauaʻi Police Department Records Division, Hiranaka stole funds collected on behalf of the State of Hawaiʻi.

“Acts of theft committed by public servants unjustifiably shake public confidence in government,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “Prosecution of such crimes is intended to restore public confidence in the rule of law. We are grateful that Judge Valenciano agreed that a sentence including a period of incarceration was appropriate in this case.”

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Kauaʻi Police Department for its assistance in the investigation,” continued Attorney General Lopez.

“The case demonstrates the commitment of the Department of the Attorney General to work with our county partners to hold individuals in public service accountable for their criminal actions,” said Department of the Attorney General Investigator Garrett Maeda.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of the Attorney General’s Investigations Division. Deputy Attorney General Lauren Nakamura of the Department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division handled the prosecution.

