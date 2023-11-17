Woods Air Movement and Alpyne Strategy Host Food Drive to Combat Hunger in Middle Tennessee

Woods Air Movement US and Alpyne Strategy of Murfreesboro, TN, are holding a holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woods Air Movement US and Alpyne Strategy of Murfreesboro, TN, are holding a holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. The drive will occur from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20, 2023.Food donations can be dropped off at multiple locations in Murfreesboro, including:• Woods Air Movement US office at 3930 Richard Reeves Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 during business hours.• Alpyne Strategy at 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 3A-34, Murfreesboro, TN during business hours.All-non perishable food is accepted; however, the most needed items include peanut butter, canned meat (chicken/tuna), canned fruit and vegetables, soups and stews, pasta, and cereal. For those who would like to make a donation online instead of bringing canned foods, they can visit the Virtual Food Drive page. Each person who donates gets entered into a contest to win two tickets to Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC.“The Woods Air Movement team is very proud to announce a new campaign in collaboration with our local sales representative Alpyne Strategy here in Murfreesboro, aimed at collecting food to support hunger issues in Tennessee. We have partnered with Second Harvest, a renowned food bank, to distribute food to support our local community,” said Dan Luesley, President of Woods Air Movement.“With a donation drop-off point at our facility, we are grateful to welcome contributions from our valued suppliers and customers. Together, we are committed to making a meaningful impact.”Donations will go towards Rutherford County food banks with the goal of helping as many families as possible.Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has been combating hunger and addressing food insecurity for over 45 years. By distributing food and other necessary products across Middle and West Tennessee, the organization stands as a pillar of support in an area where over 350,000 people face hunger.The Middle Tennessee business community is encouraged to give back this holiday season by supporting this food drive and helping increase food security in Rutherford County.About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TennesseeFor more than 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission to provide food to people facing hunger and work to advance hunger solutions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 420 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, congregate meal sites, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit www.secondharvestmidtn.org About Woods Air MovementWoods Air Movement is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of the highest quality Air Movement products with a focus on axial flow fans. Woods recently opened a new state of the art factory & testing laboratory in Tennessee, with dedicated product designs and business divisions dedicated to the following applications: building and underground garage ventilation and fire safety; tunnel and metro ventilation; and OEM and industrial process ventilation. For more information, visit www.woodsairmovement.com/en-us/ About Alpyne StrategyAlpyne Strategy is a sales and marketing agency in Murfreesboro, TN, that serves the commercial and industrial HVAC and construction industries. Located in the Fountains at Gateway, the family-owned company offers premier sales and marketing representation. Their services are known for their innovative approach, custom strategies, and superior customer service. For more information, visit https://alpynestrategy.com/