Senate Passes Manchin Resolution November 2023 as National Adoption Month

November 17, 2023

Washington, DC – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) bipartisan resolution designating November 2023 as National Adoption Month. The resolution recognizes and honors adopted children and families with adopted children, as well as encourages and promotes adoption in the United States. As of September 2023, there are 6,197 children in foster care in West Virginia and 391,000 in the United States.

“Every child in West Virginia and across the country deserves a safe, loving home. Adoption gives children the opportunity to grow up in a devoted home with family members who care for them every day,” said Senator Manchin. “Our children are our most important asset and their health and safety is essential to West Virginia’s future. I am proud to join my bipartisan colleagues to help raise awareness of kinship caregivers, children in foster care and adoption opportunities in the United States.”

Senator Manchin was joined by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), John Barrasso (R-WY), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Boozman (R-AR), Robert Casey (D-PA), Susan Collins (R-ME), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Richard Durbin (D-IL), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Margaret Hassan (D-NH), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde Smith (R-MS), Angus King (I-ME), James Lankford (R-OK), James Risch (R-ID), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Mike Braun (R-IN), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rick Scott (R-FL), John Thune (R-SD) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).