Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez Announces Holiday Letters to Heroes during the Holiday Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez announced ‘Holiday Letters to Heroes’ to encourage Florida’s K–8 students to write holiday letters to the men and women who are deployed or on state active duty in the Florida National Guard this holiday season. Through her initiative, LG on Mission, the Lieutenant Governor is partnering with the Florida Department of Education to collect and send letters to support military service members. Letters will be accepted from November 17 through December 15, 2023.

“Being away from one’s family is difficult, especially during the holidays. These men and women have courageously served our state and we want to share our gratitude and appreciation for their service,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “They bravely answered the call to support our ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia, stepped up to protect Floridians from the border crisis, deployed abroad, and have sacrificed time away from their families to ensure Florida remains ready and prepared to meet future challenges. It is my hope that these letters from our students will spread holiday cheer and good tidings, from one Floridan to another.”

“The Florida National Guard takes great pride in representing and serving our great state,” said Major General John D. Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida. “Receiving letters from home while deployed during the holidays will be very appreciated.”

“This is a great opportunity for students across our state to send encouragement to the brave men and women serving in the Florida National Guard,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “These letters serve as a small token of appreciation to the Florida National Guard for keeping us safe and I know our students are grateful.”

Each student will submit a handwritten letter to the Florida Department of Education with a message of support and appreciation for our active military men and women. Students are also encouraged to include drawings that share the holiday spirit in their letter.

ATTN: Holiday Letters to Heroes

325 W Gaines Street

Tallahassee, Florida 32399

All letters must be received by Friday, December 15, 2023.

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation. The Florida National Guard is comprised of nearly 12,000 members.

The Governor’s Framework for Freedom Budget allocated record funding to the Florida National Guard to elevate Florida’s force readiness and reduce our dependence on federal resources. Additionally, the Framework for Freedom Budget provided $108 million to grow the Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force, to aid during emergencies.

