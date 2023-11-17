City announces Thanksgiving holiday closures, service alterations

City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Solid Waste Collection: There will be no trash, recycling, or yard waste collection service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23. Collection service will be delayed by one day for Thursday and Friday residential customers. Thursday routes will be completed on Friday, Nov. 24, and Friday routes will be completed on Saturday, Nov. 25. There will be no collection service changes for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday customers.

There will be no roll-off service on Thursday, Nov. 23 or Friday, Nov. 24. Roll-off service resumes on Monday, Nov. 27. For additional information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 785-832-3032.

Parking: Parking meters, lots and garages in Downtown Lawrence will be free to use on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. For additional information, please visit the parking webpage.

Transit: There will be no public transit service on Thursday, Nov. 23. Both fixed-route and paratransit buses will not operate. Service will resume on Friday, Nov. 24. For more information, see the service calendar. https://lawrencetransit.org/service-calendar/

Parks and Recreation: The administrative office in South Park and the cemeteries office, 1517 E. 15th St., will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24. Holiday hours for recreation centers, facilities and programs are listed below.

Recreation centers/facilities:

Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., (785) 832-7920

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Friday, Nov. 24: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St., (785) 832-7950

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Friday, Nov. 24: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Holcom Park Recreation Center, 2700 W. 27th St., (785) 832-7940

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Friday, Nov. 24: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane (785) 330-7355

Wednesday, Nov. 22: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Friday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 1-9 p.m.

Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive (785) 832-7946 (SWIM)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Lap Swimming: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Warm Water Workout: 8-10 a.m.

Zero-Depth Children’s Area/Slide and Diving Area: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lap Swimming: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Warm Water Workout: 8-10 a.m. Zero-Depth Children’s Area/Slide and Diving Area: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Closed Friday, Nov. 24

Lap Swimming: 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Warm Water Workout: 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Zero-Depth Children’s Area/Slide and Diving Area: 1-4 p.m.

Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St., (785) 732-7980

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Friday, Nov. 24: Closed

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Closed

Eagle Bend Golf Course, (785) 748-0600

Thursday, Nov. 23: Closed

Friday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to dusk (hours vary due to weather/frost)

Programs