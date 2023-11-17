Arruda's Dairy Farm Recalls Select Lots of Eggnog

RHODE ISLAND, November 17 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Arruda's Dairy Farm, based out of Tiverton, has issued a voluntary recall for select lots of eggnog out of an abundance of caution due to improper pasteurization.

The affected products were distributed to limited stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. All stores have been notified, and products have been removed from retail shelves to protect public health. Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any product remaining in their refrigerators.

Affected products include Arruda's Dairy Farm Eggnog with best buy dates of 11/25/2023 and 12/09/2023.

During a routine inspection conducted by RIDOH, pasteurization records indicated that the pasteurization did not reach the required temperature for select lots of eggnog. Since these pasteurization charts are the primary record of pasteurization, Arruda's Dairy Farm is performing a voluntary recall. Pasteurization involves heating liquids to a specific temperature for a set period of time to kill harmful bacteria. Bacteria can grow in unpasteurized or improperly pasteurized products and cause illness.

There have been no illnesses reported to date. Arruda's Dairy Farm has identified the cause of the issue, and corrective actions have been taken to resolve the matter.

Consumers with questions may contact Arruda's Dairy Farm at 401-624-8898.