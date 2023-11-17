Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Vietnam Võ Văn Thưởng

CANADA, November 17 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Vietnam, Võ Văn Thưởng, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in San Francisco, United States of America.

Both leaders celebrated the important contributions Vietnamese Canadians have made – and continue to make – to growing bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister and the President exchanged perspectives on fighting climate change, including through pollution pricing as a way to cut emissions while making life more affordable for the middle class. They also spoke about the recent growth in bilateral trade and investment due to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and expressed their mutual support for ongoing negotiations toward a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement.

Prime Minister Trudeau raised the importance of promoting and protecting human rights around the world. The two leaders discussed global issues, including the importance of increased co-operation to foster a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, and Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine.

The prime minister raised Israel’s right to defend itself in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law. The leaders expressed deep concerns over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, and emphasized the need to protect civilians and the importance of ensuring unimpeded access to live-saving humanitarian aid for civilians.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Thưởng expressed optimism regarding the continued growth and strong partnership between Canada and Vietnam, and they agreed to remain in close contact.