Cydome Wins Prestigious 2023 SMART4SEA-EUROPORT Cybersecurity and Cyber Defense Magazine Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Leading Industry Organizations Recognize Cydome’s Maritime Cybersecurity Leadership with its Cyber Risk Management based on Advanced AI and ML Capabilities.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cydome, the leading maritime cybersecurity company, today announced it has received the 2023 SMART4SEA EUROPORT Cyber Security award for its advanced cybersecurity solutions. The SMART4SEA EUROPORT awards recognize organizations with significant achievements, breakthroughs, or contributions in any aspect of Smart Shipping.

Cydome today also announced it has received the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for its “Cutting Edge Maritime Cybersecurity” solution. The award comes from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the leading information security magazine.

“It’s a great honor to receive top awards from two leading organizations that recognize Cydome’s vision and our success in bringing advanced cyber protection and risk management solutions to vessels and ports worldwide,” said Nir Ayalon, Founder and CEO, Cydome. “As with other business sectors, the maritime industry faces a steep increase in cyberattacks, but unlike in these other realms, these threats cannot be diffused with traditional cybersecurity solutions. With our AI and machine learning-powered cyber protection and risk management functionality, Cydome delivers the industry precisely what it needs to protect IT and OT assets and networks across an entire fleet while also helping achieve compliance with maritime regulations.”

For details on all 2023 SAFETY4SEA EUROPORT awards winners, visit https://europort.safety4sea.com/smart4sea-europort-awards/

The full list of the 2023 Top InfoSec Innovators winners can be found at https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Cydome

Cydome provides the world's most advanced maritime cyber protection, risk management, and compliance solution. Its award-winning products secure and simplify cyber protection with fleet-wide asset visibility, real-time intrusion detection and protection (IDS/IPS), endpoint protection, cyber risk assessment, and maritime cyber compliance. Cydome's maritime-certified products use advanced AI specifically trained with maritime data to cover all on-vessel and back-office assets: IT, OT, and communications, offering complete "zero-touch" operation with no need for IT resources on board. In addition to commercial vessels, yachts and other vessels, Cydome also provides cyber risk management solutions for ports.

