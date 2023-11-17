Blink CEO, Brendan Jones, to Discuss Blink’s Continuous Record Growth and Path to Profitability at UBS Industrials Summit on November 29

Miami Beach, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss Blink’s continuous record growth and the Company’s strategic roadmap towards achieving adjusted an positive EBITDA run rate by December 2024 at UBS Industrials Summit on November 29 at 10:15 a.m. ET. Mr. Jones will also be available to provide further information through one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.



“We are looking forward to providing investors with an update on our business trajectory, showcasing our unprecedented revenue growth to record levels, and detailing our initiatives to improve and optimize operating expenses and reduce our cost of goods sold. As part of our ongoing commitment to excellence, we are strategically insourcing chargers to our Blink manufacturing facilities, a move that has significantly enhanced our operational efficiency. We see strong demand for our products and services and our entire Blink team will continue to meet and exceed customers’ demands and expectations as we move into 2024,” said Mr. Jones.

Interested investors may access the virtual presentation on Blink investor relations website.

Blink recently announced its record third quarter 2023 results on November 9:

Company raised 2023 revenue target to $128 - $133 million and targets adjusted EBITDA break even run rate by December 2024

Third quarter 2023 total revenues increased 152% to $43.4 million compared to $17.2 million in third quarter of 2022

167% increase in gross profit to $12.8 million or gross margin of 29.5% in third quarter of 2023 compared to $4.8 million or gross margin of 27.7% in third quarter of 2022

162% increase in product sales to $35.1 million in third quarter of 2023 compared to $13.4 million in third quarter of 2022

119% increase in service revenues to $6.7 million in third quarter of 2023 compared to $3.1 million in third quarter of 2022

5,956 charging stations contracted, deployed or sold in third quarter of 2023

