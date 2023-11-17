Author Debra McCormick Unveils a Journey of Healing and Triumph in New Book, "Hands Off! He's Mine"
A Journey of Faith, Triumph, and Healing – Debra McCormick's Inspiring Memoir, "Hands Off! He's Mine"UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her compelling new book, "Hands Off! He's Mine," author Debra McCormick courageously shares her personal journey of healing from the traumatic effects of abuse. The book sheds light on the power of faith and resilience in overcoming life's darkest challenges.
When McCormick entered into marriage, she anticipated a continuation of her sheltered and idyllic church life. However, the next seventeen years unfolded with unforeseen trials, marked by the devastating impacts of addiction and abuse. In "Hands Off! He's Mine," McCormick reveals how her faith in Jesus became the catalyst for transforming brokenness into a triumphant testimony.
"I pray that this book brings healing and the courage for women to know God can help them overcome what has happened or is happening to them," expressed McCormick.
Debra McCormick is not only an accomplished author but also a co-pastor, worship leader, tax preparer, and mother of seven children. With over twenty songs to her credit, she has traversed the U.S. and Canada as part of the Jackson Trio and has successfully owned and operated a business. McCormick's extensive experience in sharing the gospel through singing, teaching, and speaking adds depth and authenticity to her powerful narrative.
"Hands Off! He's Mine" is more than a memoir; it's an empowering guide for those seeking solace and strength in the face of adversity. McCormick's story is a testament to the transformative power of faith and the unwavering resilience of the human spirit.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon, and more information can be found on Anewsongchristianfellowship.org.
