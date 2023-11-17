Subject of Image Award-winning author Jeff Burlingame’s latest book had close ties with “The Boys in the Boat”

The cover of "George Varnell: The Life and Times of a Pioneering Sportsman" by Jeff Burlingame

"George Varnell: The Life and Times of a Pioneering Sportsman" highlights the man who covered The Boys in the Boat and also started Gonzaga's basketball team

George Varnell reached many stages of greatness during his life:

• In 1904, he ran in two events in the Olympics.

• In 1908, he became the first-ever basketball coach at Gonzaga University.

• In 1937, he refereed his record-setting eighth Rose Bowl game.

And in 1936 – as documented in the bestselling book and soon-to-be-released movie, "The Boys in the Boat" – Varnell was closely involved with another all-time historic moment: he was the beat reporter for the University of Washington’s crew team that year (and for some 40 years in total), as the team traveled to Germany to win Olympic gold during “Hitler’s Olympics.”

On the University of Washington campus in Seattle, Varnell is a legend. For decades, crew members have plied “The Varnell” boat through the Puget Sound during training runs and races. And, since 1930, winners of the school’s Class Day Regatta have been awarded the massive George Varnell trophy.

Varnell’s life story – from his childhood as the son of a notorious gambling kingpin in Chicago through to his decades-long close connection with the University of Washington Crew – is covered in immaculate detail in Jeff Burlingame’s latest biography, "George Varnell: The Life and Times of a Pioneering Sportsman". In fact, it was Varnell’s reporting that fueled much of author Daniel James Brown’s bestseller. Said Brown of the book:

“Much of what I was able to learn about the 1936 University of Washington crew team came to me through the detailed and vibrant reportage of two outstanding sports writers: Royal Brougham and George Varnell. What many readers of The Boys in the Boat may not realize is that both men lived extraordinarily interesting lives. In this well-researched and compelling biography, Jeff Burlingame does a marvelous job of unveiling the rich and intriguing tapestry of George Varnell's life.”

Varnell also was Gonzaga University's first basketball coach, a record-setting college football referee, a college football star, and a two-event competitor during the 1904 Olympics.

"George Varnell: The Life and Times of a Pioneering Sportsman," released in 2023 by Gray Bear Books, is available wherever books are sold. Author Jeff Burlingame, winner of a prestigious NAACP Image Award for Best Literary Work, is available for interviews about the book upon request.