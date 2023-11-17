Montana Department of Revenue Offering Five Free Webinars in November and December – Tax News You Can Use

The Montana Department of Revenue is offering five free webinars this November and December on Montana tax laws. The webinars will cover the new Pass-Through Entity Tax, the Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit, updates for the upcoming filing season, and an overview of Montana’s income tax simplification in 2024.

Each webinar will last an hour, with a question and answer session at the end. We will record all webinars and make them available for viewing on our website. Unfortunately, no continuing education credits (CPE) will be offered.

November 27, 2023 at 11:00 am

Montana’s Pass-Through Entity Tax

The Pass-Through Entity Tax is a new tax that pass-through entities in Montana can elect to pay. This webinar will cover the new tax and how it works.​

November 29, 2023 at 11:00 am

Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit

The Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit is a refundable tax credit available to low-income Montana resident taxpayers over the age of 62. This webinar will cover the eligibility requirements, how to file for the credit and how to set up 3rd party access on our TransAction Portal (TAP).

December 4, 2023 at 11:00 am

Montana Annual Income Tax Update

The 2023 Montana Annual Update will cover impacts to Montana income tax for tax years 2023 and 2024. Topics include highlights from the 2023 Montana Legislature and updates to Montana tax forms.

December 11, 2023 at 11:00 am

Montana’s Income Tax Simplification in 2024

Montana’s income tax system will change significantly in 2024. This webinar will provide an overview of those changes, which include updates to filing statuses, tax brackets, the calculation of Montana taxable income, and repealed deductions.​

December 14, 2023 at 9:00 am

Withholding Tax Update for Tax Year 2024

In this webinar, we will discuss the changes to the Montana Form MW-4 and wage withholding tax tables. We will also discuss the changes to Montana withholding passed by the 2023 Montana Legislature, including the increase to the late-filing penalty for Forms W-2 and the new de minimis filing requirement for nonresident employees.