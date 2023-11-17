Hispanic Motor Press Awards Presented by Quaker State® Reveal Winners of the Top 2024 Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers During AutoMobility LA

- Chevrolet, Jeep, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, Toyota, Volkswagen are the Recognized Brands -



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA) - the premier automotive awards by independent Hispanic media and content creators - revealed the winners for 2024 during the opening of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) and AutoMobility LA . The 14th annual HMPA program presented by Quaker State® identifies the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers, considering manufacturer advancements in cleaner mobility, technology, safety features, infotainment, and driver experience.

“We are delighted to return to AutoMobility LA to announce our HMPA winners in collaboration with Quaker State®,” states Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, a veteran automotive journalist and founder of the Hispanic Motor Press. “Hispanics continue to rise as a driving force shaping U.S. culture while impacting our economy including the automotive industry with 25% of vehicle sales. The winners represent brands offering class-leading vehicles that align with Hispanic car buyers’ preferences as we assist them in making informed decisions.”

At the annual HMPA program, Quaker State®—one of the most cutting-edge motor oil brands—joined forces with Hispanic Motor Press to award scholarships to college students specializing in communications, automotive, and technology fields. Adding even more excitement to the occasion, Daniel Suárez, driver of the #99 Quaker State Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, had the honor of presenting these prestigious scholarships.

“We are honored to support these aspiring future leaders by helping to energize their educational journeys,” says Amanda Luce, Quaker State Brand Manager. “On behalf of Quaker State, congratulations to the scholarship recipients and the winning brands for demonstrating automotive excellence among Hispanic car buyers.”

The HMPA Presented by Quaker State® top 2024 vehicles for Hispanics are:

Electric Vehicle - Hyundai Kona Electric

Family Vehicle - KIA Telluride

Pick Up Truck - Chevrolet Colorado

SUV - VW Atlas 7

Luxury Vehicle – Genesis Electrified GV70

Adventure Vehicle - Jeep Wrangler 4Xe

Best Tech - Toyota Prius

Winning vehicles will be showcased in an exclusive staged area throughout the duration of LAAS taking place through November 26 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The 2024 HMPA Jurors represent a distinguished, independent group of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization’s advisory board who volunteer their own time to participate and to help the Hispanic consumer make an informed choice. Over 100 new vehicles were tested during 2023.

Auto manufacturers voluntarily submitted their entries, and the jury panel evaluated the vehicles’ features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and value.

About Hispanic Motor Press

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. The jury panel is comprised of national Hispanic journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess the vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, and value.

Hispanic Motor Press Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 with the objective to educate and help the Hispanic Consumer to move towards mobility that is clean, affordable, and capable of reducing greenhouse emissions and improving our air quality.

For more information, visit HispanicMotorPress.org . Follow Hispanic Motor Press on X@HMotorPressOrg , Facebook@HispanicMotorPress , and Instagram@HispanicMotorPress .

About Quaker State®

Quaker State® motor oil has a 100-year history as a leader in consumer automotive products and vehicle care. Quaker State is among the industry’s hardest-working motor oil brands and offers a range of products to help meet various types of vehicle engine needs. For more information about the full line of Quaker State motor oils, visit www.quakerstate.com .

