Submit Release
News Search

There were 997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,727 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Law Enforcement Arrest Five Impaired Drivers during the Border War Operation 2023

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 175 traffic stops, arrested 5 impaired drivers, and made 3 arrests for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Friday, November 3rd .

Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation. For the 115th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Hwy 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80, to and from the game that was played in Laramie this year.

Wyoming law enforcement in Laramie and Albany counties also issued 39 speeding citations, 4 seatbelt citations, 16 other citations, and issued 144 warnings.

Weather was not a factor in southeastern Wyoming during the operation. There were no fatal crashes reported during the operation.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

There have been 124 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2023 compared to 119 a year ago.

 

CONTACT: 

Lieutenant Kyle McKay

Wyoming Highway Patrol

Safety and Training Division

5300 Bishop Blvd

Cheyenne, WY 82009

Office: 307-777-4303

Information presented in this release is considered public information and may be distributed or copied. Use of appropriate byline/photo/image credit is requested. While the Wyoming Highway Patrol makes every effort to provide accurate and complete information, various data such as names, ages, etc., may change during the course of the investigation.

You just read:

Wyoming Law Enforcement Arrest Five Impaired Drivers during the Border War Operation 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more