Wyoming Law Enforcement Arrest Five Impaired Drivers during the Border War Operation 2023

Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 175 traffic stops, arrested 5 impaired drivers, and made 3 arrests for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Friday, November 3rd .

Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up as part of a multi-state impaired driving enforcement operation. For the 115th Border War game, traffic enforcement was concentrated on U.S. Hwy 287, Interstate 25, and Interstate 80, to and from the game that was played in Laramie this year.

Wyoming law enforcement in Laramie and Albany counties also issued 39 speeding citations, 4 seatbelt citations, 16 other citations, and issued 144 warnings.

Weather was not a factor in southeastern Wyoming during the operation. There were no fatal crashes reported during the operation.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

There have been 124 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2023 compared to 119 a year ago.

