Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,939 in the last 365 days.

T-10 Padel Club & Sebastian Giovinco Continue To Grow The Sport Of Padel In Toronto

MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco November Tournament

MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco November Tournament

MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco - November tournament WINNERS

MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco - November tournament WINNERS

November Tournament TROPHY

November Tournament TROPHY

T10 Official Logo

T10 Official Logo

Sebastian Giovinco T10 Padel

Sebastian Giovinco T10 Padel

Toronto sports & recreational players have another option this winter as Padel continues to grow in popularity around Greater Toronto Area with T-10 Padel Club

We are grateful to launch the first indoor padel facility in Ontario as the demand spikes around the world”
— MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco - Co-Founder and Vice President
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto sports and recreational players in search of a new and exciting activity have found their answer this winter at T-10 Padel Club. Thanks to the efforts of former MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco, the sport of Padel is experiencing a surge in popularity throughout the Greater Toronto Area. With TRIO Sportsplex in Woodbridge now housing four state-of-the-art indoor padel courts, enthusiasts can enjoy this thrilling game year-round. "We are grateful to launch the first indoor padel facility in Ontario with (4) indoor courts as the demand spikes around the world," says Sebastian Giovinco - Co-Founder and Vice President.

This recent investment has paved the way for T-10 Padel, offering indoor padel courts to take root in Canada and the United States, following in the footsteps of its immense success across Europe and South America. There, it boasts an impressive 25 million dedicated players. The future looks bright for T-10 Padel Club as they continue to nurture this hot new sport within their growing community." I'm very encouraged by the early feedback and response of the Padel community in Toronto," Bosts Marco Massarotto - Co-Founder and President.

About T10 Padel Limited

T10 Padel Limited is the first indoor Padel Club in Toronto and GTA. Our goal is grow the sports across Ontario and allow new players to experience the joy of this sport.

Website: www.t10padel.com

Ben Zayandehroudi
T10 Padel
+1 416-525-8780
Ben@T10padel.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Sebastian Giovinco T10 Padel

You just read:

T-10 Padel Club & Sebastian Giovinco Continue To Grow The Sport Of Padel In Toronto

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more