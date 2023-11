T-10 Padel Club & Sebastian Giovinco Continue To Grow The Sport Of Padel In Toronto

MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco November Tournament MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco - November tournament WINNERS November Tournament TROPHY T10 Official Logo Sebastian Giovinco T10 Padel

Toronto sports & recreational players have another option this winter as Padel continues to grow in popularity around Greater Toronto Area with T-10 Padel Club

We are grateful to launch the first indoor padel facility in Ontario as the demand spikes around the world” — MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco - Co-Founder and Vice President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto sports and recreational players in search of a new and exciting activity have found their answer this winter at T-10 Padel Club. Thanks to the efforts of former MLS Superstar Sebastian Giovinco , the sport of Padel is experiencing a surge in popularity throughout the Greater Toronto Area. With TRIO Sportsplex in Woodbridge now housing four state-of-the-art indoor padel courts, enthusiasts can enjoy this thrilling game year-round. "We are grateful to launch the first indoor padel facility in Ontario with (4) indoor courts as the demand spikes around the world," says Sebastian Giovinco - Co-Founder and Vice President.This recent investment has paved the way for T-10 Padel, offering indoor padel courts to take root in Canada and the United States, following in the footsteps of its immense success across Europe and South America. There, it boasts an impressive 25 million dedicated players. The future looks bright for T-10 Padel Club as they continue to nurture this hot new sport within their growing community." I'm very encouraged by the early feedback and response of the Padel community in Toronto," Bosts Marco Massarotto - Co-Founder and President.About T10 Padel LimitedT10 Padel Limited is the first indoor Padel Club in Toronto and GTA. Our goal is grow the sports across Ontario and allow new players to experience the joy of this sport.Website: www.t10padel.com

