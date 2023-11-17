Dresner Partners Advised Bedding Industries of America on Its Merger With Saatva

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bedding Industries of America (BIA) for its merger with Saatva, the country’s premier online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding products. TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, will maintain its investment in Saatva. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Bedding Industries of America is one of the world’s leading mattress companies, manufacturing brands that go back to 1866. BIA’s manufacturing network extends to more than 80 factories worldwide with licensees manufacturing and selling the company’s brands in more than 100 countries. Known for its premium quality, manufacturing execution, and design innovation in creating advanced sleep products, the company has an extensive patent portfolio and global licensing network that distributes mattresses under many brands including Eastman House, Eclipse, Fieldcrest, Harvest, Hemingway, Millbrook Beds, Natural Dreams, Van Vorst, and Velika. Bedding Industries of America has been Saatva’s flagship manufacturing partner since Saatva’s inception in 2010.

Established in 2010, Saatva is the original direct-to-consumer mattress industry disruptor, founded on the principle that everyone deserves healthy and restorative sleep on a quality bed. All of Saatva's handcrafted, eco-friendly mattresses are made to order in the USA with premium materials that meet the highest health and environmental safety standards. Saatva mattresses are always hand-delivered and set up in the customer's home, never compressed in a box for doorstep shipping. The company offers best-in-class mattresses in five major categories — hybrid innerspring, memory foam, natural latex, adjustable firmness, plus youth/crib mattresses—as well as designer bed frames and a full collection of luxury bedding products. Today, Saatva is the premier online retailer of luxury mattresses in the country, with 14 U.S. factories and 150 delivery partners nationwide, and has appeared seven times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. The company remains at the forefront of the retail transformation, with a nationwide rollout of immersive, state-of-the-art Viewing Rooms where visitors can experience the full range of products and explore the brand with the help of the latest retail technology.

Commenting on the merger, the management team of Bedding Industries of America said, “We would like to thank Dresner Partners for providing excellent service and helping guide us through this multifaceted process. We are extremely pleased to be able to merge with our long-time partner Saatva, and help the company expand its global reach and market penetration with our design innovation and production of best-in-class sleep products.”

Christopher W. Nolan Sr, Managing Director at Dresner Partners said, “We truly enjoyed working with the team at Bedding Industries of America. Their reputation for operational excellence was evident across all facets of mattress manufacturing, and it was clear to all involved why Saatva chose our client as their manufacturing partner.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “The merger of BIA and Saatva will add tremendous synergistic value to both companies, which have established unparalleled standards for excellence in their respective segments of the mattress industry. Now unified, these high performing companies will continue to perform and add value to TZP Group’s outstanding portfolio of sector leading assets.”

More information on Bedding Industries of America can be found at https://beddingindustriesofamerica.com . More information on Saatva can be found at https://saatva.com . More information on TZP Group can be found at https://www.tzpgroup.com/ .

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

For Media Inquiries

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corporate Development, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com