Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Reopen Kings Factory Road Bridge in Richmond and Charlestown Ahead of Schedule

By the end of today, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to open the newly built Kings Factory Road Bridge, which crosses the Pawcatuck River just south of Route 91 on the border of Richmond and Charlestown. Its reopening is about two weeks ahead of schedule.

The bridge had been classified as structurally deficient since the 1990s, and was completely replaced in just three and a half months. RIDOT's $6.8 million project employed accelerated construction methods to demolish and replace the bridge in as short a timeframe as possible.

The Kings Factory Road Bridge carries approximately 1,100 vehicles per day. The opening of the bridge to the public signifies completion of all major construction, with only landscaping items remaining to be done next spring.

The replacement of the Kings Factory Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.