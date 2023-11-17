THREE SALVATION ARMY EASTERN TERRITORY DIVISIONS RECEIVE $269,970 FROM ACME MARKETS FOR THANKSGIVING MEAL DISTRIBUTIONS
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, along with the New Jersey and Greater New York Divisions, were presented with a check for $269,970 from ACME Markets on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at The Salvation Army Norristown Corps. The funds will help The Salvation Army purchase and distribute 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to low-income families at 50 locations across the three Divisions and is expected to benefit roughly 18,000 individuals. The meals will include a full turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce, enough to feed a family of four to six people.
Dana Ward, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for ACME Markets, presented the check to Lieutenant Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division, and Captain Travis Barton, Corps Officer at The Salvation Army Norristown Corps. The Salvation Army representatives accepted the check on behalf of the three Eastern Territory Divisions.
“Poverty doesn’t care what time of the year it is. Across our region in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, millions continue to grapple with the effects of inflation, evictions, job loss, and every other circumstance you can imagine,” said Lt. Col. Ashcraft. “All of us here have experienced the joy of a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones, and this year, thanks to ACME, we will extend that joy to struggling neighbors to cherish this memory for years to come.”
“As a grocery store, our number one priority is to bring people together around food. Working with partners like The Salvation Army helps us nourish our neighbors and get the food to our most vulnerable populations,” said Ward. “This check will help the Corps and The Salvation Army as a whole to provide turkey dinners into the neighborhoods that we all serve.”
The Salvation Army provides a wide range of holiday programming annually to local individuals and families in need – including the collections and distributions of toys for children, serving Thanksgiving dinners and food boxes, Adopt-a-Family and Angel Tree holiday gift programs. The support from ACME Markets, an annual Red Kettle partner, will help the faith-based, charitable organization meet the needs of struggling community members year-round through grassroots services, rehabilitation programs, job training and so much more.
Those interested in donating to The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware to support its mission can visit www.SalvationArmyPenDel.org.
About The Salvation Army:
The Salvation Army of Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware is a faith-based, comprehensive human service organization whose programs help individuals, families, and whole communities lead healthier, safer, and more productive lives. Since 1879, The Army has held a record of accomplishment stemming from its holistic approach to providing for the needs of the whole individual – physically, emotionally, economically, and spiritually. The Army’s programming serves every zip code through 42 community centers and a network of volunteers throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and Delaware. Programs and services historically include shelter, hot meals, counseling, early childhood development, recreational opportunities, music programs, after-school arts and educational programs, job training, activities for older adults, spiritual development, and drug rehabilitation.
For more information, please visit www.SalvationArmyPenDel.org.
About ACME Markets:
ACME Markets Inc. began in 1891 when two friends, Samuel Robinson and Robert Crawford, opened a small neighborhood grocery store in South Philadelphia, emphasizing quality products, low prices, and friendly service. Over 124 years later, Acme remains dedicated to providing a high-quality grocery experience that our customers have come to expect. Today, Acme operates 107 stores, including Sav-On Pharmacies at select locations, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, employing more than 11,000 associates. The company and its associates remain committed to the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.acmemarkets.com.
