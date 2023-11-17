Volunteer with the Boston Tax Help Coalition for the 2024 Tax Season!

The Boston Tax Help Coalition provides free tax preparation and filing services to low-moderate income Boston residents. Through the work of our community partners, there are more than 30 tax sites across Boston’s neighborhoods each tax season. Part of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, the Coalition depends on the outstanding work of its volunteers to help nearly 13,000 Boston residents each year.

The Coalition is now recruiting volunteers for the 2024 tax season. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. There are two volunteer roles to choose from:

Tax Preparers prepare taxes for low-moderate income taxpayers. Financial Guides analyze credit reports and review them with taxpayers, and can assist taxpayers in opening bank accounts, savings bonds, and retirement accounts.

Volunteers receive free training to develop tax and financial skills, as well as ongoing supervision and mentoring at their chosen tax site. No previous experience is required. Many volunteers do not have a tax or financial background, just an interest in expanding their skill set while serving the community. The Coalition requests that each volunteer commits to at least 4 hours a week from late January through mid-April 2024. Volunteers can serve at any tax site or a combination of sites. When the tax season ends, the Coalition celebrates the volunteers at a Volunteer Appreciation Event.

The Coalition supports a positive volunteer experience and makes every effort to meet each volunteer’s needs. Volunteers are able to use the knowledge they gain from training and volunteering towards their own financial lives. You can include your volunteer experience on your resume, use it towards academic credit, and Coalition staff and site coordinators often write recommendations and referrals for volunteers. Last but not least, our volunteers feel a sense of self-satisfaction when assisting under-served taxpayers. You are helping a Boston neighbor move towards a healthier financial state.

The Coalition would not be able to provide these important wealth building services to Boston’s residents without the dedicated work of our volunteers. Whether you have a finance background or just want to be involved in a citywide anti-poverty initiative, we welcome all interested volunteers. Sign up to volunteer here. Training sessions will begin late November. Consider volunteering with a friend!

Have questions about volunteering? See the Volunteer FAQs or email BTHCVolunteers@Boston.gov.