The Week Ahead 13 – 19 November 2023

Child Sexual Abuse online. The Civil Liberties Committee will adopt its position on a draft bill aimed at fighting and preventing online child sexual abuse and improving the protection of children online (Tuesday).

Sea pollution. The Transport and Tourism Committee will adopt its position on an update of EU rules to fight illegal discharges from ships into the sea. The draft law would ban the discharge by ships of sewage and waste, in addition to the already-existing prohibition against the discharge of oil. It would also introduce stricter penalties and more on-the-spot verification of possible pollution (Thursday).

Plenary preparations. Political groups will prepare for the 20 – 23 November session, where MEPs will debate and vote on new rules to make packaging easier to reuse and recycle and to reduce unnecessary packaging and waste, on measures to strengthen the right to repair and promote sustainable consumption, on cutting the use of chemical pesticides, and on plans to boost Europe’s Net-Zero technology production. They will also debate and vote on new CO2 emissions reduction targets for trucks and buses, on their input to the UN Climate Change Conference 2023 in Dubai, on their proposals for the June 2024 EP elections with regard to the lead candidate process and increasing voter turnout, and on the reform of the EU Treaties to enhance the EU’s capacity to act and strengthen the voice of citizens.

Pre-session press briefing. The EP Press Service will hold a press briefing with the Parliament’s political group spokespersons at 11.00 on Friday (Anna Politkovskaya room, press centre, Brussels).

President’s diary. On Wednesday European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will meet Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.