Forward look: 13 – 26 November 2023

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Foreign Affairs Council, 13 November 2023

The Council will exchange views on the situation in Israel and the region, the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the foreign policy dimension of economic security.

Foreign Affairs Council (Defence), 14 November 2023

The defence configuration of the Foreign Affairs Council will be informed about current affairs and discuss EU support to Ukraine.

General Affairs Council, 15 November 2023

Ministers will exchange views on European electoral law, the future of Europe and the Commission’s work programme for 2024. They will also start preparations for the December European Council and take stock of developments concerning the Article 7 procedures, the EU-UK relations, and the request by Spain regarding Catalan, Basque and Galician.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 20 November 2023

Agriculture and fisheries ministers will hold their first discussion on the fishing opportunities for 2024 in the Atlantic and the North Sea, and in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. Ministers will seek to approve a set of conclusions on a long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas and, among other topics, they will discuss the state of play of the proposal for a regulation on new genomic techniques.

Foreign Affairs Council (Development), 21 November 2023

The Foreign Affairs Council, in its development configuration, will be invited to exchange views on the Team Europe engagement in complex environments in Africa. Ministers will also hold a video conference to exchange with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.

Education, Youth, Culture and Sport Council, 23-24 November 2023

Ministers for education, youth, culture and sport will meet in Brussels to discuss digital education and skills, youth and mental health, and to reflect on ways to attract female talent to science and technology. They will focus on youth mainstreaming, including the role of young people in decision-making processes in the European Union, and on strengthening European values through education and training. They will also address topics such as improving working conditions for artists, supporting the cultural and creative dimension of videogames, as well as equality and safety in sport.

Other events

Source European Council - Nov 17, 23

