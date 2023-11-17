Top 5 CallRail Alternatives in 2023 

Traditional contact centers become insufficient in supporting business operations,~70% of executives at companies that use AI together with human agents state that they experienced increasing operational efficiency.1

Migrating to artificial intelligence (AI) powered contact center platforms is necessary for companies to empower their operations with more advanced capabilities such as contact center automation, contact center AI, and customer service chatbots.

Callrail is one of the AI-powered cloud contact center providers, however, it may not align with the specific needs of each organization, since it fails to provide efficient pricing, customer support, and integrations, according to user reviews.

This article will outline a comprehensive overview of CallRail and its top five alternatives emphasizing their; features, pros and cons, user ratings, and pricing.

Comparison of CallRail and its top 5 alternatives

Vendors Total # of employees* Total reviews** Average rating** Free trial Pricing*** CallRail 322 1,580 4.6/5 14-day $45.00 Salesforce Service Cloud 70,338 4,613 4,4/5 30-day $25.00 Talkdesk 1,421 3,453 4.3/5 30-day $75.00 NICE CXone 10,419 2,943 4.5/5 60-day $71.00 Genesys Cloud CX 7,461 2,683 4.4/5 30-day $75.00 Aircall 780 1,420 4.7/5 7-Day $30.00

*Based on the total number of employees on LinkedIn as of 11/14/2023.

**Based on the total number of reviews and average rating data on the Capterra, G2, and Trustradius software review platforms as of 11/14/2023.

***Starting price per seat/month, billed annually

Vendors LCNC**** Next best action recommendations Omni-channel case routing WEM***** Deployment # of integrations CallRail ✅ ✖ Add-on ✖ -Cloud

-SaaS

-Web-based 100+ Salesforce Service Cloud Low code ✅ In premium plans Add-on -Cloud

-Mobile Contact Salesforce Talkdesk ✅ ✅ In premium plans ✅ -Cloud

-SaaS

-Web-based

-Desktop 60+ NICE CXone ✅ ✅ ✅ In premium plans -Cloud 100+ Genesys Cloud CX Low code Add-on ✅ In premium plans -Cloud

-Desktop

-Mobile 100+ Aircall ✅ Add-on Add-on Add-on -Cloud,

-SaaS

-Web-based 100+

****LCNC stands for low-code/no-code development.

*****WEM stands for workforce engagement management.

Disclaimer: With Salesforce Service Cloud (sponsored) at the top, other vendors are sorted by total number of reviews in descending order.

Vendor selection criteria

To determine the top five CallRail alternatives, we evaluated a wide range of cloud contact center software providers using a strict process. Our evaluations take into account vendors that satisfy the criteria listed below:

Number of reviews: 1,000+ total reviews on Capterra, G2, and TrustRadius.

1,000+ total reviews on Capterra, G2, and TrustRadius. Average rating: Average rating of more than 4/5 on Capterra, G2, and TrustRadius.

Average rating of more than 4/5 on Capterra, G2, and TrustRadius. Employee size: 700+ employees on LinkedIn

CallRail

CallRail is a cloud contact center solution with call monitoring and conversation intelligence features powered by 650,000 hours of AI-trained speech data.2

CallRail’s cloud contact center features include call tracking add-on features such as:

Lead center: Lead Center is a distinctive CallRail tool that allows organizations to control all of their leads in one location. It is based on an AI-powered marketing analytics platform that shows you which techniques generate the most leads. For example, users can allocate employees or segment them depending on their degree of engagement with customers.

Conversation intelligence: Conversation intelligence, uses advanced business intelligence techniques by leveraging conversational AI, like chatbots and voice assistants to collect and visualize custom engagements in real time by using contact center AI, to deliver customer insights, sentiment, or intent. Users may use Conversation Intelligence to uncover frequent issues and measure your sales or customer service team’s performance.

Pros

Contact center operations: Users who have used CallRail for call recording/routing and conversion tracking purposes think that the software operates seamlessly with their Google Ads and phone carrier systems, they had no problems with call features.34

Analytics: Some users have positively evaluated the platform’s analytical capabilities, stating that CallRail provides robust insightful data.5

Setup: According to users, setup and the implementation process is simple.6

Cons

Pricing: Several reviewers have expressed complaints regarding CallRail’s pricing model. They believe that prices are rising without matching their expectations for value for investment. Furthermore, certain customers think that some features, such as more detailed reports and additional integration possibilities, need to be included in the current pricing levels.789

Customer support: Some customers were dissatisfied with CallRail’s customer service, noting inaccurate responses and a lack of consideration. Users also have reported that the amount of help offered is inadequate and needs to be improved.1011

Integrations: Some customers have had issues with CallRail’s integration capabilities, especially when integrating with Hubspot. Some of the integration problems are incomplete conversions, duplicate data, and record discrepancies.121314

Phone system: Users say that the business phone system was not competitive with other options on the market and has limited functionality.15

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.5/5

4.5/5 G2: 4.6/5

4.6/5 TrustRadius: 3.2/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Call Tracking: $45.00 16

$45.00 Call tracking + form tracking: $95.00

$95.00 Call tracking + conversational intelligence: $95.00

$95.00 Call tracking complete: $145.00

$145.00 A 14-day free trial is available.

Top 5 CallRail alternatives

1- Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud is a cloud contact center solution developed by Salesforce, a US-based software company with 70,000+ employees and 150,000+ users worldwide.17

Service Cloud can leverage contact center automation by using real-time analytics, automated workflows, and artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline repetitive tasks and provide analytical insights for sales & service teams across email, phone messaging, real-time chat, and social media channels.

Salesforce Service Cloud offers cloud contact center technologies such as:

Service Cloud Voice

With Service Cloud Voice (SCV) agents can answer and make calls, as well as resolve client concerns, all from a centralized cloud-based dashboard.

Some Service Cloud Voice (SCV) tools include:

Embedded telephony: Delivers voice calls over Internet Protocol (VOIP) networks, that operate natively within Service Cloud.

Agent productivity tools: Provides agents with customer intelligence insights and AI-powered analytical recommendations, enabling them to reduce handling times.

Provides agents with customer intelligence insights and AI-powered analytical recommendations, enabling them to reduce handling times. Training: Provides supervisors with visibility into employee onboarding, coaching, and management. Supervisors may monitor important contact center KPIs in real-time and engage in discussions when employees require assistance.

Figure: Embedded telephony system in Service Cloud contacts a customer on a phone

Source: Salesforce18

Pros

Customer support: Users claim that they have resolved their cases efficiently and quickly with Salesforce’s customer service team.19

Integrations: Users state that Service Cloud integrates seamlessly with other Salesforce products.2021

Ease-of-use: Users remark that contact center data such as incident reports, contact records, and customer engagement information can be easily managed from the platform’s dashboard.22

Cons

Learning curve: Users agree that it is difficult to set up the software on their own, the platform requires additional instruction for new users.23

Customization: Users indicate that Service Cloud is not a one-size-fits-all approach, but the added flexibility is well worth the effort, however, it takes effort to customize the platform.24

Pricing: Some users are concerned about the high operating expenses of Service Cloud.26

Professional: $80.00

Enterprise: $165.00

Unlimited: $330.00

A 30-day free trial is available.

2- Talkdesk

Talkdesk is an AI-powered cloud contact center platform that provides a wide range of features and capabilities such as interactive voice response (IVR), chatbots, and call routing. The platform has 60+ pre-built integrations, 80+ AppConnect solution marketplace, and 1,800+ customers including multinationals such as Fujitsu, and IBM.27

With its advanced AI technology, Talkdesk can collect data and automate tasks to provide personalized customer experiences based on customer feedback, customer segmentation, and chatbot sentiment.

Pros

Customer support: Users claim that customer support is high-quality, noting that the support team quickly assisted them with setting configurations.28

Integration: Users appreciate Talkdesk’s intuitive integration feature with other platforms, such as Salesforce.29

Ease-of-use: The app is convenient since Talkdesk offers easy access to caller information including call ID and an email address.30

Cons

Pricing: Several reviewers find Talkdesk’s pricing structure more costly when compared to alternative contact center solutions, particularly for small businesses with limited resources.3132

Reporting: Although Talkdesk offers a report management feature, determining which report to run for users is still challenging, since reports cannot be displayed in the browser.33

Deployment: Users claim that technical support is low and outsourced, during the setup phase.34

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.5/5

4.5/5 G2: 4.4/5

4.4/5 Trustradius: 4.3/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Essentials: $75.00 35

$75.00 Elevate: $95.00

$95.00 Elite: $125.00

$125.00 Enterprise: Contact Talkdesk

Contact Talkdesk A 30-day free trial is available.

3- NICE CXone

NICE CXone is an AI-powered cloud-based contact center solution serving over one million support professionals and 85 Fortune 100 companies.36

NICE CXone helps enterprises gather, centralize, and analyze all contact center information obtained from calls, online chat, and email by leveraging technologies such as interactive voice response (IVR), call routing, and chatbots or virtual assistants to deliver high customer satisfaction (CSAT) output and an optimized customer experience.

Pros

Customer support: Users remark that support is responsive and helpful, providing timely assistance and resolving issues efficiently.37

Integrations: Users claim that NICE CXone is effectively integrating with several tools including ACD******, performance tracking, and customer feedback management products.38

Functionality: Users find NICE CXone highly functional since tracking contacts and getting updated about queue status are easy to figure out.39

******ACD: An automated call distribution (ACD) system, also known as an automatic call dispatcher, is a phone system that receives and dispatches incoming calls to predetermined agents inside an organization.

Cons

Customization: Users expect more customization in the prebuilt reports to fit their specific needs and preferences and easily extract and analyze the data that is most relevant to their business goals.40

Design: Some users emphasize that the UI design can be improved as tabs are small and vertical.41

Callbacks: NICE CXone does not offer a feature to create a reminder for callbacks and meetings.42

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.2/5

4.2/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 TrustRadius: 4.1/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Digital agent: $71.00 43

$71.00 Voice agent: $94.00

$94.00 Omni-channel agent: $110.00

$110.00 Essential suite: $135.00

$135.00 Core suite: $169.00

$169.00 Complete suite: $209.00

$209.00 A 60-day free trial is available.

4- Genesys Cloud CX

Genesys Cloud CX, with more than 350 new features deployed in 2022 and 45 million conversations hosted daily, is a cloud contact center software for organizations to manage communications, collaboration, and customer experience.44

Genesys Cloud CX claims that their enterprise-level customers with 2.5 million interactions annually have improved contact center performance by sustaining 94% response rates, 25% less handle time, 90% FCR, and 20% higher productivity.45

Pros

Low-code/no-code: The system’s architecture allows users to easily formulate low-code and no-code solutions to develop automated workflows. 46

Pricing: Long-time pricing structure is considered to be straightforward, and invoicing is simple to understand, there is no unexpected or unclear price scaling.47

Integrations: Some users think that when integrating NICE CXone with any other tools, the software operates seamlessly with no issues.48

Cons

Improvements: Users believe that some functions, such as reports and the workforce management add-on, require further development.49

Call data recording: Users say that not all call data is always recorded.50

Call evaluator response time: According to users, the response time of the call evaluator tool (Engage) is poor, especially when it is hosted in Chrome.51

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.4/5

4.4/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 TrustRadius: 4.2/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month, billed annually)

Genesys Cloud CX 1 (Voice plan): $75.00 52

$75.00 Genesys Cloud CX 2 (Digital plan): $95.00

$95.00 Genesys Cloud CX 2 (Digital + Voice plan): $115.00

$115.00 Genesys Cloud CX 3 (Digital + WEM plan): $135.00

$135.00 Genesys Cloud CX 3 (Digital + WEM + Voice plan): $155.00

$155.00 A 30-day free trial is available.

5- Aircall

Aircall is a cloud-based contact solution with over 100 software integrations and over 15,000 worldwide users, serving both desktop and mobile apps in over 100 countries. 53

Aircall has cloud capabilities (workforce engagement&analytics, omnichannel engagement, customer experience, and employee collaboration) embedded into its centralized platform.

These capabilities are leveraged by contact center AI technologies and help Aircall perform contact center operations. These operations include routing calls (based on parameters such as IVR choices, agent skills, agent availability, or time zone), assisting customers with conversational AI chat, or self-service automation.

Pros

Integrations: Some users appreciate the fact that Aircall can easily be integrated with Salesforce, Slack, or Chorus.AI.54

Customization: Some reviewers put forward Aircall’s customization ability, saying that they can modify who can access certain numbers and restrict outbound calling to specific team members.55

Pricing: Some users admire the fact that Aircall has an upfront pricing for unlimited calling, ensuring that the operating costs do not scale up quickly.56

Cons

Integrations: Some consumers report that the integration speed with Hubspot is poor, particularly when it comes to SMS integration.57

Reporting: Some users believe that more accurate call history assessments can be delivered. 58

Phone connection: Some users comment that Aircall has an unpredictable connection and disconnects randomly during the calls.59

User Ratings

Capterra: 4.3/5

4.3/5 G2: 4.3/5

4.3/5 TrustRadius: 3.2/5

Pricing (starting price per seat/month)

Essentials: $40.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses) 60

$40.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses) Professional: $70.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses)

$70.00 (minimum purchase includes 4 licenses) A 7-day free trial is available.

Compared features of Aircall alternatives

1- Low-code / no-code development

PWC positions low-code/no-code platforms as a panacea for delivering software business applications, enabling citizen developers to build and use software applications, with no or minimal coding, making the typical programmer redundant.61

Low-code and no-code development platforms offer either low code (meaning that coding is still necessary, but it will be highly simple) or no code for software development (meaning that there is zero need for coding). For example, with low-code or no-code, software development may be as simple as utilizing tools like everyday mobile apps, allowing average users to drive programs in advance without incurring additional training.

2- Next best action recommendations

~65% of customers expect businesses to understand their specific requirements, and ~50% expect all offerings to be customized.62Next Best Action (NBA) is a consumer engagement approach that combines artificial intelligence (AI) to generate hyper-relevant customer experiences based on customer profiles in real-time.

NBA empowers organizations during the customer engagement journey by recommending the most suitable and meaningful action to take with customers by understanding their particular needs across any channel. For example, a customer who purchases a phone and then receives product recommendations (such as a charger compatible with the precise phone model) is a next-best-action-recommendation instance.

Organizations that use next-bas-action-recommendations on their contact center can:

3- Omni-channel case routing

Omnichannel routing is a technique for effectively directing customer inquiries across many communication channels. The use of omnichannel routing guarantees that all tasks or customer queries are assigned to the appropriate agent based on agent skills, agent performance, or the subject of the topic.

4- Workforce engagement management

Workforce engagement management (WEM) is a strategy for improving the engagement of customer support agents. In a contact center, this usually translates into providing excellent customer service and reaching specific performance objectives.

Learn more about contact center workforce software.

5- Deployment

Software deployment is the process of making software available for use on a computer by users and other programs.

The major deployment types are specified below:

On-premise (desktop): Deployment of resources in-house and within an enterprise’s IT infrastructure

Web-based or cloud: Deployment of an application via one or more cloud-based hosting models, such as software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), or infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

Note: Cloud implementations do not require continuous internet connection, while web-based ones do.

5- Number of integrations

Software integration is the process of allowing separate applications, each built for a particular purpose, to communicate with one another. Organizations may establish integrations that enable rapid and flexible business operations by streamlining data and workflows between distinct applications.

Transparency statement

AIMultiple partners with numerous emerging tech companies, including Salesforce Service Cloud.

Further reading

Please, read our transparent, up-to-date articles to learn more about cloud contact centers.

Please check our transparent and data-driven software list of our contact center vendors.