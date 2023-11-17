Quảng Ninh lures $80 million investment from Japan

VIETNAM, November 17 - QUẢNG NINH — The northern province of Quảng Ninh on Friday granted licences to some Japan-invested projects capitalised at over US$80 million.

The provincial People's Committee handed over investment licences to Japanese investors during the Quảng Ninh-Japan Investment Promotion Conference held the same day in the locality.

These projects included Castem Vietnam precision mechanical manufacturing factory, Parts Seiko Vietnam plant, Tamagawa Vietnam factory and Fujix Vietnam industrial product manufacturing factory.

In his speech at the event, acting chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Cao Tường Huy said his province had taken full advantage of the competitive edge brought by its sufficient and developed infrastructure.

He said that the combination of Quảng Ninh's solid potential and the strength and experience of Japanese investors had created a solid foundation for success.

The provincial leader also said that Quảng Ninh was willing to create the most favourable conditions for investors in areas where the province had competitive advantages and potentials such as tourism, modern integrated services, processing industry, manufacturing, supporting industries and high-tech industries.

Other sectors were smart technology, marine, logistics, seaports and seaport services, ecological agriculture and renewable energy, he said.

The conference was co-organised by Quảng Ninh Province, Japan's Hokkaido prefecture and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) as part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan and the 60th anniversary of Quảng Ninh Province.

Themed “Contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam-Japan”, the event aimed to boost investment cooperation between Quảng Ninh and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture.

During the conference, Quảng Ninh also introduced its business investment environment and cooperation opportunities in investment, trade and tourism to businesses from Hokkaido prefecture.

The locality also heard comments from Japanese delegates so that it could perfect investment policies to become an attractive destination for Japanese investors, including those from Hokkaido prefecture.

To date, Quảng Ninh has attracted 173 foreign-invested projects, worth nearly $13.92 billion. Japan is now the province's third largest foreign investor with 12 projects valued at $2.39 billion, accounting for 17.21 per cent of the total investment capital registered in the locality.

In terms of trade, Japan is the second largest importer of Quảng Ninh.

Local authorities said that the presence of leading corporations from Japan in the province had not only brought capital but also provided opportunities for cooperation and shared technology and management experience, contributing to improving the province's production and service capacities.

Earlier on Thursday, a flight departing from Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture landed at Vân Đồn International Airport in Quảng Ninh, marking the first direct flight between the destinations.

The flight carried 274 passengers, including a delegation of Hokkaido prefecture led by its Governor Suzuki Naomichi and representatives from Japanese enterprises.

Representatives from Vân Đồn airport wished that authorities in Hokkaido and Quảng Ninh would support airlines to launch direct flights connecting the two localities. — VNS