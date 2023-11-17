Forum discusses ways to unlock green finance and governance

VIETNAM, November 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Unlocking green finance and E&S Governance will be the main discussion topic of the sixth forum on Corporate Governance organised by the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) and Vietnam Investment Review in Hà Nội on November 22.

With the theme "Unlocking Green Finance and E&S Governance", the annual forum will be an opportunity for leading entrepreneurs, business leaders and speakers to discuss the practical values of E&S (environmental and social) governance. The event becomes even more meaningful in the context that a large gap still exists between companies with green investment capital and businesses in need.

At the forum, participants will also share experiences of their mission, responsibilities, strategies, and many effective management approaches to respond to the future transformation and growth of the business society.

According to Hà Thu Thanh, President of VIOD, many businesses are having difficulty in accessing green financial sources such as green investment, green bonds and green governance. In addition, Thanh believed that corporate governance towards sustainable development was an important key to unlocking green finance and partly removing businesses' difficulties in accessing capital sources.

Corporate governance will also be a new highlight of this year's forum. VIOD will organise a ceremony to honour the Board of Directors of the Year (BOTY) at the event to honour the best Board of Directors in Việt Nam.

The award not only recognises a company's achievements in business management but also its embodiment of ethical values, commitment to stakeholders and proactive approach to social and environmental responsibilities.

“Enterprises with good and diverse governance structures, apply and practice ESG, have a clear sustainable development strategy for the next generation, enhance transparency and integrity as well as the ability to contributions of the Board of Directors members will be the businesses that achieve the highest rating among nearly 600 nominated businesses this year," said Phan Lê Thành Long, General Director of VIOD about the awarding criteria. — VNS