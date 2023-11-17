17 November 2023

74

About the meeting with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE

On November 17, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei.

During the conversation, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, and promising areas for further cooperation were identified.

R.Meredov emphasized the dynamic development of Turkmen-Emirati relations, the basis of which is a mutually trusting dialogue at the level of the leadership of the two states.

In this regard, in the context of further strengthening interstate cooperation, including trade and economic relations, the importance of the visits to the UAE by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov in November 2022, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in February of this year was stated of the year.

The ministers exchanged views on expanding partnerships in the oil, gas and chemical industries, electric power, transport and communications and banking sector.