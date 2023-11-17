Smurfit Kappa expands US footprint with first South Carolina operation in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Smurfit Kappa, a global leader in providing paper-based packaging solutions, today announced it is expanding its U.S. footprint by establishing the company’s first South Carolina operation in Anderson County. The $68 million investment will create 200 new jobs.

Part of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index, Smurfit Kappa has more than 350 production sites in 36 countries; 22 in Europe, 13 in North and South America, and one in Africa. The company designs, manufactures and supplies paper-based packing products to surround, promote and protect interior contents.

The company expects to acquire a new 259,000-square-foot facility located at 1105 Scotts Bridge Road in Anderson.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“South Carolina’s reputation for having a highly skilled workforce makes our state a top destination for manufacturing companies to establish new operations. We welcome Smurfit Kappa to South Carolina and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“As a global company, Smurfit Kappa has numerous options when establishing a new facility. We recognize the significance of this project and are confident that our pro-business economic climate will reinforce that South Carolina is the right choice.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to welcome Smurfit Kappa to Anderson County, South Carolina. This project will contribute greatly to the economy of Anderson County and provide new opportunities for our citizens. We are excited to see the impact that this new company will bring to our area." -Anderson County Council Vice-Chairman Brett Sanders

FIVE FAST FACTS