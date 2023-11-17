VADOC Announces Results of Large Drug/Contraband Shakedown at Greensville Correctiona...

Press Release November 17, 2023

RICHMOND — Suspected drugs, improvised weapons, and contraband including cell phones were recovered by the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) at Greensville Correctional Center following a comprehensive shakedown of inmate housing units.

These intensive searches were conducted from October 30 to November 14 by Security Staff Members at Greensville and statewide Special Response Team (SRT) members.

A large number of suspected drugs were seized, including:

Heroin

Cocaine

Buprenorphine strips

THC and THC Wax

Possible crack cocaine

Possible spice

Steroid tablets

A white, powdery substance

A white, crystalline substance

A brown, powdery substance

A brown, liquid substance

A grey, powdery substance

A black, tar-like substance

Many unknown substances

Security Staff employees also recovered 21 homemade weapons and 10 cell phones (which are considered contraband in VADOC facilities). VADOC employees also recovered several pieces of contraband homemade clothing.

The VADOC is developing a specific operational plan for addressing the flow of drugs and contraband into Greensville Correctional Center. Greensville’s inmate population is the largest among the VADOC’s major institutions. As of August 2023, the inmate population at Greensville was 2,424.

New leadership has also been announced at the facility. Kevin McCoy, formerly Warden at Sussex I State Prison, has been named the new Lead Warden at Greensville. David Newcomer, formerly the Warden at Augusta Correctional Center, has been named Warden at Greensville. Frank Roach, formerly the Assistant Warden at Dillwyn Correctional Center, has been named Assistant Warden at Greensville.

The former leadership at Greensville has been reassigned to other facilities and operational units within the VADOC.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections is taking several steps to ensure institutional safety and security at Greensville Correctional Center,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “This drug and contraband shakedown will improve safety within the facility, which helps us to meet our goals of long-term public safety for the Commonwealth. I thank Greensville Correctional Center Security Staff, the SRT members, and all who assisted with this massive operation.”