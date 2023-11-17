Submit Release
Mike Stewart elected suffragan bishop of the Anglican Network in Canada

Dear members and friends of our diocese,

The Anglican Network in Canada is pleased to announce the election at Synod 2023 of the Venerable Mike Stewart as Suffragan Bishop.

Archdeacon Mike was elected by our Diocesan Synod at Church of the Good Shepherd in Vancouver, BC on Thursday, November 16, 2023. He was elected on the 2nd ballot by more than two thirds of both our clergy and lay delegates.

Please join us in praying for him and his family in the days ahead.

His election will now be submitted for confirmation to the ACNA College of Bishops in January.

You can learn a little more about our new bishop-elect below.

Mike is the Rector of Saint Matthew’s Anglican Church, Abbotsford. B.C. He trained for Ordination at St. John’s Theological College in Nottingham, England, and was Ordained in the Church of England as Deacon in 1989 and Priest in 1990. Mike served as Curate at St. Paul’s Ealing in West London for four years, and for nine years he was the Vicar of St. Cuthbert’s North Wembley, London. Mike came to Saint Matthew’s as Associate Priest in 2002 and was made Rector in 2009. He is Archdeacon for the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Area. Mike is married to Marianne and they have five children and three Grandchildren. He is a Parish Priest who delights in proclaiming ancient faith for today’s world, all for the glory of Jesus.

