Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden’s Intent to Appoint Dr. W. Kimryn Rathmell as Next Director of the National Cancer Institute

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement that he intends to appoint Dr. W. Kimryn Rathmell to be the next Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

“Cancer touches every American in some way, and is a leading cause of death in America. The President and First Lady reignited the Biden Cancer Moonshot to dramatically accelerate progress in the fight against cancer and mobilize a national effort to end cancer as we know it. Dr. Rathmell is an extraordinary physician-scientist with decades of experience helping to advance research and drive innovation to improve care for patients. She will be a visionary leader of NCI and I look forward to working with her to help prevent, detect, and treat cancer to make sure Americans are living longer, healthier lives.”