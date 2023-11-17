Epos Now Awarded A Regional Winner In The 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
2023 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 announced. Epos Now awarded a Regional Winner in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now today announced that it ranked as the Fastest Growing Technology Company in the Cambridgeshire and East Region in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Epos Now grew 202 per cent during this period.
Jacyn Heavens, Founder and CEO of Epos Now, credits his team with the company’s 202 per cent revenue growth over the past four years. He said, "We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised as the fastest-growing technology company in Cambridgeshire and East. It’s extra special to grow this fast at our scale - breaking the £100mm revenue threshold this year. This incredible momentum is the direct output of the dedication of our global team doing everything they possibly can to empower our community of almost 70,000 merchants. I am very excited to see what we can achieve together in the years to come.”
Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme, said: “The impressive growth amongst this year’s Fast 50 companies demonstrates the continued tenacity of the UK’s technology industry in a time of both exciting tech developments and a challenging economic landscape. The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 awards acknowledge and showcase the talent and innovation of tech businesses across the country.”
“Being one of the fastest growing technology companies in the UK is an impressive accomplishment. We commend Epos Now for making the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 with a phenomenal 202% growth rate over four years,” said Jaqueline Platt, Deloitte’s technology partner for the Cambridgeshire and East region.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 64,000 locations worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50
The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK’s foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 26th year, it is a ranking of the country’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications.
About Deloitte
