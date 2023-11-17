16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Krawczyk associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





16 November 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 25 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County), created by the appointment of Judge Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk to the position of circuit judge in Division 16.





There are 10 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and four indicate they are male. Two report being minority applicants. Five applicants work in the private sector; four work in the public sector; and one is employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 42.7 years. One applicant was nominated by a member of the public but also previously had submitted an application for this vacancy.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 10 applicants:





Michelle L. Cocayne

Kaitlin E. Gallen

Ashley N. Garrett

Robert E. J. Gordon

Justin J. Kalwei

Stephanie N. Lopez

Abbie E. H. Rothermich

Patricia M. Scaglia

Brady X. Twenter

James A. Witteman, Jr.





The commission expects to interview applicants starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Each applicant will be notified separately of the time scheduled for their interview. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.





Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as associate circuit judge in Division 25 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





The members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



