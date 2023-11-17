Submit Release
Allegations amended in University-of-Alabama SAE hazing lawsuit

HOMEWOOD, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The natural guardians on behalf of the minor, H.B., have brought an amended complaint in the case styled H.B. v. Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, et al., which is pending in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, No. 01-CV-2023-903302.

Based on new information gathered from the named defendants since the filing of the original complaint on September 19, 2023, it is now alleged that an active member named Mason Benton, not Laurence Barringer, launched a basketball that connected with H.B.’s head, causing H.B. to suffer the traumatic brain injury made the basis of the suit.

While Barringer was certainly involved in the allegations of hazing H.B. at the SAE House, Barringer is not alleged at this time to have thrown the basketball that connected with H.B.’s head. Nor is Barringer alleged to have been present at the time involving the instruction to snort a white powdery substance or the violence in the basement.

