EU4Business: international mentoring programme for Ukrainian businesswomen – Apply by 22 November

The EU-funded programme EU4Business invites Ukrainian female entrepreneurs to take part in an international mentoring programme with EU market experts.

The three-month mentoring activity will support women-led Ukrainian Small and Midsize enterprises (SMEs) in creating an actionable export plan to facilitate their entry into the EU market. It will serve as a stepping stone towards establishing their presence and laying the groundwork for their integration into the EU market.

The initiative includes:

Individual mentoring with EU market experts.

Special sessions on regulation, market dynamics, and distribution structures (online and offline in Lviv).

5-day trip to Berlin (Germany) for networking and in-depth workshops (all costs covered by EU4Business).

Development of an export plan and roadmap for entering the EU market.

The programme will select 10 entrepreneurs.

The official kickoff event is planned for the first half of December 2023, and the trip to Berlin will take place in March 2024.

The deadline for application is 22 November by this link.

The International Mentoring: Ukrainian Women in Business support activity is organised within the international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: SME Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalisation’, co-financed by the European Union and the German Government.

