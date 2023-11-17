EU-supported live-fire cybersecurity exercise trains Moldovan Defence Ministry personnel

On 14-16 November, two Estonian organisations, e-Governance Academy (eGA) and the Estonian CybExer Technologies, conducted an EU-supported live fire cybersecurity exercise to enhance the cyber defence skills of 29 military personnel in Chisinau.

The three-day exercise is designed to strengthen the Moldovan military with the knowledge and skills required to effectively prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats.

“Through this initiative, our cybersecurity experts gained valuable hands-on experience, enabling them to better understand possible threat vectors, to counter cyber-attacks as a team, and to safeguard the nation’s digital landscape effectively,” said Anatolie Nosatîi, Minister of Defence of Moldova. “This kind of training is very important, especially in the current security environment, which is very much affected by hybrid threats, including cyber-attacks.”

“By supporting cyber defence, we fortify the foundation of a stable and interconnected future, where the integrity of our digital infrastructure mirrors the strength of our collective commitment to security and stability,” said Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks, Head of EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova.

This exercise is part of the European Peace Facility (EPF) assistance measure to strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities and resilience of the Ministry of Defence and Moldovan Armed Forces. The total cost is €4 million and it will last until September 2025.

