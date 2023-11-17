Submit Release
Thirty family mediators in international disputes regarding children trained in Ukraine with EU support

With the support of the European Union, the Ukrainian Academy of Mediation (CONSENT project) has trained 30 family mediators in international disputes regarding children, including the application of mechanisms under the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

Ukrainian families on both sides of the border will be able to access mediation services (dispute resolution procedures) from specialists who have completed an international training programme.

Mediation is a form of negotiation during which the parents (guardians, custodians) of a child, with the help of a professional mediator, can come to a mutually acceptable solution for the future, taking into account the interests of both the child and parents or guardians.

The project was implemented in collaboration with the International Mediation Centre for Family Conflict and Child Abduction (ACCORD project).

Please, follow the link to find out more about the mediators trained under this programme with a specialisation in international child-related disputes.

