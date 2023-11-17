Submit Release
EU, UNDP and Georgia launch new project to improve access to public services for rural communities and vulnerable people 

On 16 November, Douglas Webb, Acting Head of UNDP Georgia, and Lasha Lobjanidze, Chairman of the Public Service Hall, signed an agreement on the implementation of a new project. 

It aims to improve access to public services for rural communities, persons with disabilities and ethnic minorities.

The project will be implemented in four regions of Georgia: Kakheti, Imereti, Racha-Lechkhumi-Lower Svaneti, and Guria. More than 100,000 people will benefit from it.

Funded by the European Union in Georgia, this initiative is a part of the European Neighbourhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development (ENPARD).

