EMU Cinema and Television Department Launching Film Editing Courses

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication, under the leadership of the Department of Cinema and Television academic staff member Assist. Professor Dr. Barçın Boğaç, is launching Artificial Intelligence Film Editing Courses for the first time in Cyprus during the Spring Semester of the 2023-2024 Academic Year.

Assist. Professor Dr. Barçın Boğaç, who has been conducting academic research and practical projects on Artificial Intelligence and film production processes for some time, will introduce EMU Communication Faculty's Cinema and Television Department students not only to traditional film editing methods and techniques but also to semi-automated and fully automated radical film editing methods within the scope of the Introduction to Editing course, integrating various Artificial Intelligence tools and software into editing programs.

The EMU Faculty of Communication, Department of Cinema and Television, committed to providing its students with the most contemporary education through state-of-the-art equipment and new applications while closely following global developments, is setting yet another precedent with this project.

Highlighting the rapidly evolving dynamics in today's world, Boğaç added, "I believe that Artificial Intelligence-integrated applications, which are increasingly taking on a significant role in all stages of film production, especially in screenplay writing, will soon become an indispensable part of the entire film industry. Through the Introduction to Editing course at EMU Communication Faculty, Cinema and Television Department, our students will possess knowledge and experience that will enable them to pioneer innovations in the cinema industry, thanks to training in various Artificial Intelligence automated post-production techniques such as sound, music, video coloring, synchronization, intelligent cutting, subtitles, and many more."