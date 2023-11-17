DHEC Joins Injury Prevention Partners to ‘Shine A Green Light’

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 17, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In recognition of National Injury Prevention Day on Nov. 18, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is joining local and national organizations to bring awareness to the importance of preventing both intentional and unintentional injuries.

Injuries and violence are the leading cause of death among people aged 1-44. DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse works year-round to address preventable injuries and violence taking place in South Carolina.

“Throughout the seasonal changes, DHEC continues to plan for and share new ways to promote injury prevention,” said Kevin Poore, Safe Kids South Carolina Director and Child Passenger Safety Coordinator. “For example, in the fall we may focus on transportation safety, safe sleep, and fall prevention programs. As we start the winter, there will be more events to promote safety at home to be aware of fire, poisoning and choking hazards. Move into the spring and summer and we are working on outdoor play, swimming and boating safety.”

DHEC employees were encouraged to wear green to work on Friday, Nov. 17, in observance of National Injury Prevention Day, as the Injury Free Coalition for Kids highlights its annual campaign to “Shine a Green Light” on injury prevention in an effort to “light a pathway to safety.”

In addition to raising awareness to prevent injuries and acts of violence, DHEC works to empower local communities with knowledge about safety practices, products and policies. The Division of Injury and Substance Abuse’s injury prevention programs continue to support:

DHEC will join the North Charleston Fire Department, Safe Kids Charleston Area and the Medical University of South Carolina’s Children's Health for a car seat check event from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 17 at North Charleston Fire Station 8, 8045 Dorchester Road, North Charleston.

DHEC asks its statewide injury prevention partners to join the nationwide National Injury Prevention Day effort, and is using the day to recognize the important work of its Injury Free partners, like the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston.

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital is a pediatric trauma center that has earned the highest verification status possible from the American College of Surgeons. The trauma center's Injury Prevention Program operates within four core areas: community outreach, education and training, research, and policy.

“MUSC is proud to support National Injury Prevention Day,” said Mary Beth Vassy, Injury Prevention Coordinator at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and the Coalition Coordinator for the Safe Kids Charleston Area. “Families deserve the best combination of high quality, lower cost and easily accessible care. MUSC Children’s Health puts the needs of patients and their families first.”

For tips on preventing injuries and more information on DHEC’s injury and violence prevention efforts, visit the DHEC website.