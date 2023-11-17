Sprout Social Names Scott Morris as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the appointment of Scott Morris to chief marketing officer (CMO), effective December 4, 2023. As CMO, Morris will oversee Sprout’s global marketing organization and be a key contributor to Sprout’s continued growth.



Morris brings more than 25 years of experience leading key strategic marketing initiatives at both B2B and B2C tech companies. Prior to Sprout, Morris held executive leadership positions at Zendesk including SVP Global Marketing and Acting CMO, during which time he led the company’s 400-person global marketing and communications team, and was responsible for building the Zendesk brand and partnering with Sales to deliver world-class demand. For more than 10 years, Morris also held various leadership roles at Adobe where he ran product marketing for Creative Cloud, and then campaign marketing for both Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.

"As a marketer, I recognize that social media has fundamentally transformed the way consumers connect with brands, and continues to have a massive impact on the entire customer experience," said Morris. "Sprout helps businesses streamline the complexity of social channels, empowering them to leverage social as a strategic asset. With Sprout's disruptive and efficient inbound model, a world-class product backed by a passionate customer community, a winning culture, and vast potential in enterprise and international markets, I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to help Sprout accelerate this next phase of growth.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Scott to Sprout. His track record of scaling global B2B and B2C tech companies will be key as we work to build a $1 billion brand by 2028,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Not only is Scott an accomplished marketer, he is a stand-out leader who is dedicated to empowering teams to think creatively and find innovative solutions. Scott and the marketing team will play a central role in building our brand, deepening relationships with our customers and increasing demand to support Sprout’s next stage of growth.”

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s award-winning software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

