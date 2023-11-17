TC Transcontinental Packaging to Close its Tomah (Wisconsin) Plant in February 2024

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today that it will be phasing out operations at its Tomah (Wisconsin) packaging plant in anticipation of the complete closure of the facility in early February 2024. Operations will gradually be transferred to TC Transcontinental Packaging’s plants in Battle Creek (Michigan), Clinton (Missouri), Elgin (Illinois), Lenexa (Kansas) and Spartanburg (South Carolina) to ensure a smooth transition for customers and maintain high-quality service.



“In line with our priority of optimizing the return on our assets, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency, we have made the decision, after thorough consideration, to close our Tomah, Wisconsin, plant. Servicing our customers in the most competitive manner is something we are constantly evaluating and taking action on,” said Jeff Lasley, Senior Vice President, Dairy, Protein and Pet Food (DPP), Latin America and New Zealand, TC Transcontinental Packaging. “We regret the impact of this decision on our employees who have been a strong team of contributors since the acquisition of the plant by TC Transcontinental in 2018. We thank our 89 employees and will ensure they receive the respect they deserve, including support in their career transition.”

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create quality products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has approximately 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental generated revenues of C$3.0 billion during the fiscal year ended October 30, 2022. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc