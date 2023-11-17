Hairmax® China Sets New Sales Record During 2023 Double 11 Shopping Festival

Validates Growth Plan and Establishes Benchmarks for Success in Asia

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax®, the global leader in laser hair growth, announced today that its Chinese joint venture set a new sales record during the 2023 "Double 11" shopping festival, surpassing an impressive 30 million RMB.



This figure represents a fourfold increase from the same period last year. In its 15th year, the Double 11 shopping festival has matured and is widely accepted as the "world’s largest shopping day.” Hairmax was honored to partner with marketplaces like Alibaba, JD, and Tmall this year to further enhance the reach and accessibility of its products. Marketplaces and livestreaming accounted for almost 60% of the overall GMV volume during this four-day "festival."

Speaking from Shanghai, Hairmax® Group CEO Ryan Zackon said, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the way Hairmax China performed during the four-day period of the Double 11 shopping festival. These numbers serve to confirm what we already know, which is that there is a healthy demand for our products on a global scale. We plan to continue our innovation pipeline and provide quality-focused, efficacious products for overall hair health.”

"Judging from the data that have been released for 'Double 11,' it seems that sales were quite robust, especially major growth in GMV for certain brands, and some even saw new records," Li Changan, a professor from the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Sunday, noting that sales growth during the "Double 11" offers an important sign for consumption recovery.

