Decklar Announces Approval of Export Permit and Updates Oil Delivery Operations

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) and its co-venturer Millenium are pleased to announce receipt of necessary permits required to sell and export crude oil from the Oza Oil Field and to provide updates regarding crude oil trucking operations and progress re-establishing pipeline access at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria.

Sale of Crude Oil in Storage with UPIL

Decklar and Millenium have obtained necessary permits required to sell and export crude oil from the Oza Oil Field, including the approximately 8,000 bbls previously delivered to UPIL and held in storage at the Forcados export terminal tank farm. Further arrangements are being made to complete the process of having the stored crude oil lifted and sold. These permits also enable the future sale and export of crude oil through the Bonny terminal.

Continued Trucking and Sale of Crude Oil to Refineries

Trucking of oil from the Oza Oil Field has continued to the ERPC facility and to the DMCL refinery, both located in Edo State, Nigeria. Delivery of a total of over 75,500 bbls has been completed to date, with over 60,000 bbls delivered to ERPC and over 15,000 bbls delivered to DMCL.

Progress to Re-Establish Pipeline Access

Decklar and Millenium have completed re-certification of fiscal metering equipment and continue to await the final permit and approval from Nigerian government agencies to allow for access and production into the TNP. The TNP flows into the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (“SPDC”) operated Bonny export terminal and was reopened in April 2023. The TNP had been shut down for over one year due to damage, vandalism and high line losses. Efforts and support from the Nigerian government are credited to a great degree for the resumption of operations.

Sanmi Famuyide, CEO of Decklar Resources, said, “We are very pleased to have received the export permit that will now enable Decklar and Millenium to export and sell the crude oil we have in storage at the Forcados terminal and to export crude oil shortly after we start delivering through the TNP and Bonny terminal. This is a significant milestone, and it is expected that the Company will soon be realizing its first export sales proceeds.”

