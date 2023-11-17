Helicopter Market Dominators: Airbus, Bell, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Leonardo

Chicago, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The helicopters market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 30.6 billion in 2022 to USD 41.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for lightweight helicopters to drive the growth of the market. Commercialization of UAM and eVTOL, and increasing scope for helicopter aftermarket, serve as an opportunity for the market growth up to 2027.

“Rescue operations in civil applications to drive the helicopters market”

The increased demand for helicopters in civil applications, such as emergency medical services (EMS), is one of the key factors driving the market. The demand for these helicopters is emerging primarily due to the increased number of natural calamities across the globe. Helicopter operators in Asia Pacific focus on medical emergency and rescue support applications to strengthen emergency rescue and medical support services for military and commercial platforms. Several countries are purchasing helicopters for medical emergency support in the region, including China, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia. This has led to an increase in helicopter orders worldwide, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“Based on point of sale, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The helicopters market, based on the point of sale, is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket. The OEM segment of the market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Active fleet sizes and increasing order bookings of helicopters are the primary factors driving the growth of the market. The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. Increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market. Along with these, the increased deliveries of helicopters are expected to drive the OEM market during the forecast period.

“Based on type, the light (<3.1 tons) civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on type, the light (<3.1 tons) civil & commercial segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2027. The light weight of these helicopters eases maneuverability and makes them ideal for film shooting, live coverage of news media, training pilots, and transportation of passengers over short distances. The increasing number of applications coupled with the low cost of light helicopters is expected to lead to significant growth in this market in the coming years.

“Based on application, the transport helicopters of the military segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the helicopters market during the forecast period”

Based on application, the transport helicopters of the military segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the helicopters market from 2022 to 2027. Rise in adoption of transport helicopters by military to conduct defense missions, to drive the overall demand in the helicopters market.

“Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the helicopters market during the forecast period”

Europe is among the fastest-growing regions for the helicopters market. An increase in helicopter orders for light helicopters across the globe is a major driver for the rise in helicopter deliveries from Europe. In addition, presence of helicopter OEMs and demand to strengthen military capabilities are among the crucial factors anticipated to fuel the regional demand for the helicopters.

Major players operating in the helicopters market include Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

