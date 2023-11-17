Submit Release
Impact of ocean acidification on coral reefs and the marine ecosystems in Phillipines

Published 17 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment

Purpose: The aim of the study was to investigate the impact of ocean acidification on coral reefs and the marine ecosystems in phillipines

Methodology: The study adopted a desktop methodology. Desk research refers to secondary data or that which can be collected without fieldwork. Desk research is basically involved in collecting data from existing resources hence it is often considered a low cost technique as compared to field research, as the main cost is involved in executive’s time, telephone charges and directories. Thus, the study relied on already published studies, reports and statistics. This secondary data was easily accessed through the online journals and library

Findings: Ocean acidification reduces the density and growth of coral skeletons, making them more vulnerable to erosion. This threatens coral reefs and the marine life that depends on them. It also affects human benefits from coral reefs, such as fisheries, tourism and storm protection.

Unique Contribution to Theory, Practice and Policy: Theory of Ocean Acidification and Coral Calcification, Theory of Ocean Acidification and Biodiversity Loss and Theory of Adaptation and Resilience of Coral Reefs may be used to anchor future studies on impact of ocean acidification on coral reefs and the marine ecosystems in Philippines. Philippine government should actively participate in global climate agreements and implement policies to reduce carbon emissions at the domestic level. The Philippine government should integrate ocean acidification considerations into national environmental policies and action plans, such as the Philippine Coral Reef Protection Program.

Althea A., 2023. Impact of ocean acidification on coral reefs and the marine ecosystems in Phillipines. International Journal of Natural Sciences 3(2): 48 – 60. Article.

